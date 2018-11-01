Fresh Creamy Salmon Pasta With Spinach | Chef Judi

Chef Judi - Creamy Salmon Pasta Part 1
By Judi Gallagher | November 1, 2018 at 1:29 PM EST - Updated November 2 at 6:23 AM
Chef Judi - Creamy Salmon Pasta Part 2 - clipped version
Chef Judi - Creamy Salmon Pasta Part 3
Chef Judi - Creamy Salmon Pasta Part 4

Ingredients:

  • 1 box high quality long pasta or rigatoni pasta
  • 1 teaspoon fresh  minced garlic
  • 2 cups washed organic spinach 
  • Kosher salt and Fresh ground pepper
  • 2 teaspoons Florida Sunshine seasoning (Spice & Tea Exchange on St Armand’s)
  • 2 Tablespoons plus EVOO
  • ½ cup fresh basil leaves
  • Zest of one lemon
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoon capers, drained
  • Kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper
  • 1 cup shaved Parmesan Cheese
  • 1 cup frozen peas (optional)
  • 1 pound fresh Atlantic salmon fillet
  • ½ cup fresh snipped chives

Directions:

  1. Prepare pasta according to directions- cook only to al dente
  2. Rinse and sprinkle with EVOO to avoid sticking
  3. Season salmon with Fresh Florida Sunshine seasoning and salt and pepper
  4. Rub salmon with olive oil. Roast in oven for 20 minutes at 350 degrees or pan sear to medium rare center
  5. Toss pasta with garlic and olive oil, garlic and, fresh basil, spinach and seasoning
  6. Add lemon zest and lemon juice and capers to the pasta and toss
  7. Flake salmon into bite size piece and gently toss into the pasta
  8. Sprinkle with fresh snipped chives and extra zest of lemon and Parmesan cheese. 

