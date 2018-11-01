Fresh Creamy Salmon Pasta With Spinach | Chef Judi

Ingredients:
- 1 box high quality long pasta or rigatoni pasta
- 1 teaspoon fresh minced garlic
- 2 cups washed organic spinach
- Kosher salt and Fresh ground pepper
- 2 teaspoons Florida Sunshine seasoning (Spice & Tea Exchange on St Armand’s)
- 2 Tablespoons plus EVOO
- ½ cup fresh basil leaves
- Zest of one lemon
- 2 Tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 2 teaspoon capers, drained
- Kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper
- 1 cup shaved Parmesan Cheese
- 1 cup frozen peas (optional)
- 1 pound fresh Atlantic salmon fillet
- ½ cup fresh snipped chives
Directions:
- Prepare pasta according to directions- cook only to al dente
- Rinse and sprinkle with EVOO to avoid sticking
- Season salmon with Fresh Florida Sunshine seasoning and salt and pepper
- Rub salmon with olive oil. Roast in oven for 20 minutes at 350 degrees or pan sear to medium rare center
- Toss pasta with garlic and olive oil, garlic and, fresh basil, spinach and seasoning
- Add lemon zest and lemon juice and capers to the pasta and toss
- Flake salmon into bite size piece and gently toss into the pasta
- Sprinkle with fresh snipped chives and extra zest of lemon and Parmesan cheese.
