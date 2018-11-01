First Alert Weather: Humidity increases today and rains come tomorrow

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Today the high pressure ridge, which brought us sunny skies this week, slips into the Atlantic. This will shift winds to the south then southwest. Moisture will spike and the humidity will be uncomfortable for some. This will cause the atmosphere to become increasingly unstable and a few scattered showers may work the way up from the south.
Tomorrow a cool front will be approaching bringing with it a chance for thunderstorms. The timing for the line of storms will be in the second half of the day. Some storms could linger into the evening hours or even overnight. Saturday, however, should clear and be mostly sunny and a bit cooler and lower in humidity. The front will have sunk south and stalled over south Florida or the Florida straights.
Sunday the stalled front will begin to work back north as a warm front with several days of increased humidity and low rain chances each day.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.