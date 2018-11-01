All Faiths Food Bank collaborates with Ringling students

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - All Faiths Food Bank is collaborating with Ringling college students to creatively raise awareness of hunger in our community.
The Lazarus Internship Program at Ringling College of Art and Design created a video and mural to help illustrate and communicate the work the food bank does. The Lazarus Program offers selected student engagement in immersive service-oriented experience proving leadership, development and collaborative opportunities.
“All Faiths Food Bank is honored to be able to work with such talented individuals. It was a pleasure to create these pieces with them that capture what we do so beautifully. We’re very grateful to the Lazarus Program for connecting us with them.” said Communications Manager, Elodie McCartney Ward.
During the projects the students immersed themselves in the world of food banking by learning about hunger in Sarasota and Desoto counties and the process behind how food arrives at the food bank and is distributed out in the community.
