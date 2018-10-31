SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Man breaks into cafe at Selby Botanical Gardens

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department is trying to identify a suspect accused of robbing a cafe in Sarasota.
According to the Sarasota Police Department, the suspect gained access to the cafe at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens around 1:15 a.m. on October 23. The cafe is located at 926 South Palm Avenue in Sarasota.
Sarasota Police say he rummaged through a cooler, ate a sandwich and stole cash from the register.
If you recognize this man, please contact Detective Comac at 841-364-7326 or Patrick.comac@sarasotaFL.gov.
