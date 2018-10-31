US stocks climb again as a painful month comes to a close

PUT IT IN DRIVE: General Motors did far better than expected in the third quarter as it raised prices in North America and its China division held up well. While auto sales in the U.S. are slowing and trade tensions between the U.S. and China threaten vehicle sales there, GM's profit and revenue surpassed Wall Street forecasts. The company also moved to cut costs by offering buyouts to about 18,000 white-collar employees in North America.