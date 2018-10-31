Small businesses seeking seasonal help need to get creative

— Hold a job fair or recruiting party, perhaps along with other small businesses. Small businesses could follow the lead of Taco Bell, which this summer experimented with three-hour hiring parties at four Indiana restaurants. A total of 80 people attended, and 40 of them were hired. Employees at the stores talked with visitors about working for the company, and people could have interviews on the spot. Bjorn Erland, a Taco Bell vice president, said the company ran the experiment because of the increasing difficulty it and its franchisees have had in finding staffers.