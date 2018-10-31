Sarasota Schools name new police chief; reassign current chief to new role

Captain Enos has served with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office for more than 15 years and is currently responsible for the overall operation of the emergency operations bureau. Prior to his role as Captain, Enos served in numerous positions in the Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Section, working with the school district to develop departmental policies and procedures for School Resource Deputy programs. He is well-versed in providing counseling to students and leading workshops with school district staff on criminal justice matters that emphasize preventative intervention strategies. Captain Enos also serves as the current Executive Director of the Florida Association of School Resource Officers and is a senior national instructor and advisory Board member of the School Safety Advocacy Council. His thorough knowledge of school-based policing makes him an ideal candidate to assume the role of Executive Director and Chief of Police.