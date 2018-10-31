Sarasota Schools name new police chief; reassign current chief to new role

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The new police chief at the Sarasota County School District is being reassigned to a senior administrative role and a new chief is taking over.
The school district announced the move Wednesday, saying Paul Grohowski is being reassigned to work to "improve school campus security systems throughout the district." Sergeant Steve Kim with the district police force will serve as interim police chief as the district transitions a new leader into the role.
Grohowski was appointed to the role in June and there was controversy with his appointment stemming from a prior role as the director of public safety and police chief at Allan Hancock Joint Community College in California.
The new leader taking over for Grohowski was identified by the district as Captain Timothy Enos, who is currently the Bureau Commander with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. Enos has been named as the district’s new police chief and Executive Director of Safety and Security.
"The school district remains deeply committed to our school-based police force and I also want to thank Michael Andreas and Paul Grohowski for their leadership standing up the police department these last three months. I am confident Captain Enos will further enhance the direction and productivity of the amazing men and women who serve as SROs in our schools who work diligently to keep our children safe," said Todd Bowden, superintendent of Sarasota County Schools.
The appointment of Enos coincides with Michael Andreas departure. Andreas was previously in the role of Executive Director of Safety and Security.
The district did not comment on the move to combine the positions of police chief and Executive Director of Safety and Security.
Enos will move into both roles pending employee background checks and School Board approval. The district says Enos has "a successful and longstanding tenure with the school district."
“Keeping our students and school communities safe is a top priority and I look forward to collaborating with other law enforcement agencies and the men and women of the Sarasota County Schools Police Department to ensure the safety and well-being of our children,” said Enos.
Below is information provided by the school district about Enos' background:
Captain Enos has served with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office for more than 15 years and is currently responsible for the overall operation of the emergency operations bureau. Prior to his role as Captain, Enos served in numerous positions in the Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Section, working with the school district to develop departmental policies and procedures for School Resource Deputy programs. He is well-versed in providing counseling to students and leading workshops with school district staff on criminal justice matters that emphasize preventative intervention strategies. Captain Enos also serves as the current Executive Director of the Florida Association of School Resource Officers and is a senior national instructor and advisory Board member of the School Safety Advocacy Council. His thorough knowledge of school-based policing makes him an ideal candidate to assume the role of Executive Director and Chief of Police.
Captain Enos holds a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and is a graduate of the Command Officers Development Course at the University of Louisville/Southern Police Institute. Earlier this year, Enos graduated from the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Leadership Sarasota program and the Florida Sheriff’s Association Commanders Academy. Captain Enos is a recipient of the Drug Free Youth Monica Beckett Leadership Award, the National Association of School Resource Officers Model Agency Award, the Los Angeles School Police Officers Association Leadership Award and a recipient of the School Safety Advocacy Council Presidential Citation. Enos currently lives in Sarasota and enjoys being a part of the Riverview High School baseball coaching staff.
