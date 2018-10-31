Lion Air crash search finds debris, belongings on seafloor

Syaugi said one of the ships with high-tech equipment being used in the search dispatched a remote-operated vehicle that recorded parts of the aircraft on the seafloor but not the 22-meter (72-foot) -long object detected at a depth of 32 meters (105 feet) that is believed to be the fuselage. He said the area is about 400 meters (1,300 feet) from the coordinates where the airplane lost contact.