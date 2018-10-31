Pedestrian killed in accident on I-75 Southbound

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car late Tuesday night on I-75 South.
Florida Highway Patrol says around 11:30pm, a pedestrian laying partially between the center and outside lanes was struck by a vehicle near Clark Road (Exit 205).
The driver of the vehicle stopped after hitting the pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
I-75 South was closed for several hours as troopers investigated, but has since re-opened.
The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
The accident remains under investigation.
