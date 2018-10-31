Official: Mafia hit man is suspect in death of Whitey Bulger

In this April 14, 2009 photo, Fotios "Freddy" Geas appears for a court proceeding in his defense in the Al Bruno murder case, in Springfield, Mass. Geas and at least one other inmate are being investigated as suspects in the slaying of former Boston crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger, who was killed behind bars on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, less than 24 hours after being transferred to a federal prison in West Virginia, according to a former investigator briefed on the matter. (Don Treeger /The Republican via AP) (Don Treeger)
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and DENISE LAVOIE | October 31, 2018 at 12:38 PM EST - Updated October 31 at 12:38 PM

BOSTON (AP) — A former federal investigator says a Mafia hit man is a suspect in the prison slaying of Boston crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger.

The official told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Fotios "Freddy" Geas and at least one other inmate are believed to have been involved in 89-year-old Bulger's killing Tuesday at a West Virginia prison.

The longtime investigator spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about the case.

Geas was convicted in the 2003 killing of western Massachusetts mobster Adolfo Bruno.

Bulger was a longtime informant for the FBI who provided information on the Mafia. Geas was known to despise gangsters who ratted each other out.

FILE - This June 23, 2011, file booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James "Whitey" Bulger. Officials with the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Bulger died Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in a West Virginia prison after being sentenced in 2013 in Boston to spend the rest of his life in prison. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP, File)
Attorney David Hoose, who initially represented Geas in the Bruno case, says Geas "did not and would not rat on anyone."

FILE - This undated file FBI photo found in Boston during an evidence search and released Dec. 30, 1998, shows James "Whitey" Bulger. Officials with the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Bulger died Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in a West Virginia prison after being sentenced in 2013 in Boston to spend the rest of his life in prison. (FBI via AP, File)
Federal officials say they are investigating Bulger's death as a homicide.

FILE - In this June 30, 2011 file photo, James "Whitey" Bulger, right, is escorted from a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter to a waiting vehicle at an airport in Plymouth, Mass., after attending hearings in federal court in Boston. Officials with the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Bulger died Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in a West Virginia prison after being sentenced in 2013 in Boston to spend the rest of his life in prison. (Stuart Cahill/The Boston Herald via AP, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2013, file courtroom sketch, James "Whitey" Bulger sits at his sentencing hearing in federal court in Boston. Officials with the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Bulger died Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in a West Virginia prison after being sentenced in 2013 in Boston to spend the rest of his life in prison. (AP Photo/Jane Flavell Collins, File)
