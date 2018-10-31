Major repairs planned for Longboat Pass bridge

SARASOTA (WWSB) - It’s the busy bridge that connects Longboat Key with Bradenton Beach and Anna Maria Island. Longtime Longboat Key resident Rusty Chinnis crosses over the Longboat Pass bridge many times a week. He says he’s happy to hear that FDOT will be fixing the bridge in the near future.
“I notice the little things, things like chunks of concrete missing from the rails and stuff, things like that, but I don’t notice anything structural,” said Chinnis.
The bridge is one of the two ways you can get onto the island without using some sort of watercraft, the other is over the New Pass Bridge. The Longboat Pass Bridge was built in 1957 with a 50 year design life. FDOT officials say with lots of wear and tear in the 61 years it’s been around, it’s time for this major 3.7 million dollar facelift.
“All parts of the bridge is attacked by the salt environment that’s it’s in and therefore it gets some rust and corrosion over time that needs to be addressed,” said James Jacobsen, a District Structures Maintenance Engineer for the Florida Department of Transportation.
Repairs will be done to all parts of the bridge end to end, top to bottom, and will include concrete erosion protection, concrete repairs, the sidewalks and the deck will be fixed among other things. Terry Bode and her husband enjoy fishing under the bridge. They too are happy to hear that work will be done on a bridge that’s so near and dear to them.
“It’s essential almost to getting back and forth across, yeah absolutely,” said Bode.
FDOT says the bridge is in fair condition structurally and safe to use. Plans are to work on the project between 9pm and 6am to limit problems for motorists. It will get underway this coming May and it is expected to be finished by Thanksgiving 2019.
