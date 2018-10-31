Learn About the Spine’s Most Important Functions with Dr. Kevin Steele | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - We see skeletons everywhere we look on this Halloween, but one of our guests on Suncoast View is only interested in those inside our bodies.
Kevin Steele is committed to keeping them from looking scary when he checks them out on exams. Kevin is a Doctor of Physical Therapy with David Stevenson Physical Therapy.
He brought a spine with him to Suncoast View and talked about how important our spine is to our well-being.
These are some pretty important bones. Kevin says, “Spine functions include protecting our spinal cord, providing structure, support and balance to maintain an upright posture and enabling flexible motion.”
He says we really need to focus on taking care of our spine. "Taking care of your spine lowers your chance of experiencing back pain in the future. Things you need to concentrate on , lifting rightt, sleeping in a good position that is supported, stretching, staying active, maintaining a healthy weight, staying hydrated, maintaining soft tissue elasticity and fluidity in our joints
Kevin says the proper exercise is important, “Use it or lose it”.
For more information visit stevensonphysicaltherapy.com
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.