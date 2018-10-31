First Alert Weather: Warm today but rain free for trick or treating

Sarasota, FL (WWSB)- As high pressure begins to drift into the Atlantic, we will see winds shift to the southeast. This will increase moisture and humidity over the next few days on the Suncoast. Dew points will climb into the 70’s by Thursday increasing the chance for Friday showers and thunderstorms.
For trick or treaters tonight, the weather will be nice, but more humid. The sun sets at 6:48 PM but the moon will not rise till after midnight so expect a dark evening. Good news is that there will be no rain in the forecast.
On Thursday the winds will start to shift to the southwest. This will spike our humidity and increase the instability of the atmosphere. As the front moves into the area Friday we will have a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The front may stall in south Florida on Saturday and bring a few extra days of clouds and perhaps a few showers both Sunday and Monday.
