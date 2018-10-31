Fed proposes easing capital rules, testing of some big banks

A new law enacted in May dismantled a chunk of the Dodd-Frank rules framework for banks installed to prevent a recurrence of the 2008 crisis. The Republican-led legislation was aimed at helping small and medium-sized banks, including community banks and credit unions. It multiplied by five — to $250 billion — the level of assets at which banks are deemed so big that if one were to fail it would create major havoc. Those banks are subject to stricter capital and planning requirements.