Bradenton woman says a coyote could have killed her four dogs

BRADENTON, FL (WWSB) - It’s a day Kristie Young and her husband will never forget. Sunday afternoon they came home to discover their four miniature pinscher dogs dead. Three of their bloodied bodies were found spread out in the backyard while the other one was discovered inside their home. Young believes it could be the work of a coyote.
“It was horrifying, it was horrific, it’s like I just lost it," said Young. I was hysterical, the worst feeling I could ever imagine, it was just the worst sight you could see.”
The dogs were six to ten years old and they have access to the backyard through their little doggie door. It appears all four of the dogs were attacked in the backyard with one of them making it back into the home, dying inside. One video shows a coyote that was spotted a few miles away near a church on 59th Street West. Whether it’s a coyote or another animal, it had to climb over a fence to get to the dogs.
“From the marks, it looks like a dog bite got the little ones around the necks, so we’re assuming it’s a coyote,” said Young.
Wildlife expert Justin Matthews says we’re seeing coyotes around even in congested areas because of all the development. He tells us that unfortunately we could see more and more incidents like this and he’s urging residents to be extra careful when your outside with your pet or even your children.
“If you ever come up on a coyote out there like your taking a walk with your child or something like that, if you see a coyote all you gotta to do is start yelling like crazy and throw your arms up and then they’ll take off,” said Matthews.
Young says that even some cats have gone missing around the neighborhood. There’s hope that the animal responsible for these deaths will be captured. Now all that’s left for the Youngs are memories and the graves of their dogs buried in their backyard.
“We’re still trying to cope with it and deal with it is still kind of hard because it’s so emotional for me and my husband to get up in the morning and they used to sleep with us,” said Young.
Copyright 2018 WWSB. All rights reserved.