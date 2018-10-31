World stocks rally on strong earnings reports

U.S. EARNINGS: Big companies including Mondelez, which makes Oreos, Cadbury chocolates and Trident gum, have reported strong quarterly earnings. Mondelez's stocks rose by the most in a year, gaining 5 percent. Athletic apparel maker Under Armour also posted strong quarterly earnings. Even Facebook's shares inched higher in after-hours trading after it reported revenue that was slightly under projections. This assuaged concerns that steady interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve are raising the cost of borrowing. Another increase is expected later this year, with more to come in 2019.