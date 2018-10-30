Several boats damaged after flames break out at Venice Yacht Club

VENICE, FL (WWSB) - What started as two sailboats on fire at the Venice Yacht Club quickly spread to other vessels.
Four boats were damaged after the fire started around 1:40pm on Tuesday. Investigators say the cause of the blaze was electrical in nature on one boat and the flames spread to three other vessels.
No one was on board any of the boats when the flames broke out and no one was injured, but it took fire crews around two hours to extinguish the fire and caused an estimated $1 million in damage. Two of the yachts were destroyed and removed on Tuesday.
The video at the top of this story is courtesy Art Hantel. These photos are from the City of Venice:
Below is video of the smokey scene as the flames were put out:
