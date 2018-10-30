Four bicyclists hit by vehicle in Venice identified, remain in critical condition

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Four bicyclists were rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after being hit by a car in Venice.
It happened around 8:30am at Center Road and Rockley Boulevard, near Venice Middle School. A spokesperson for Sarasota County Fire Rescue say the bicyclists were rushed to the hospital, with three patients transported by helicopter and one by helicopter. All are in critical condition.
Florida Highway Patrol says the bicyclists, all of whom are adults and were wearing helmets, were in the outer bicycle lane traveling east when they were switching over to the left lane and were hit by a 91-year-old woman from Venice. All four bicycles were hit from behind.
The bicyclists were all thrown in various directions. The driver of the car continued forward to the intersection then turned around and parked at the scene.
The bicyclists have been identified as:
- Joel Calabrese, 67, of Venice
- Sarah Calabrese, 55, of Venice
- William Harrison, 57, of Englewood
- John Ustruck, 60, of North Venice
At the scene, reporter Rebecca Fernandez says pieces of the bicycles were strewn across the roadway.
The crash remains under investigation and it’s unclear if the driver of the vehicle will face charges. Riding a bicycle in the roadway is not illegal, even when there are sidewalks, so troopers are still investigating who is at fault.
