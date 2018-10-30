3 siblings fatally struck by vehicle at school bus stop in Indiana

ROCHESTER, IN (RNN) - Three Indiana children boarding a school bus were hit and killed Tuesday by a pickup truck in rural Fulton County, state police said.
The three children were identified as Xzavier Ingle, his twin brother, Mason Ingle, both 6, and their sister 9-year-old Alivia Stahl. All died at the scene from injuries suffered in the crash, according to the Indiana State Police.
A fourth child, Maverik Lowe, 11, was flown to Parkview Hospital in Ft. Wayne. He underwent surgery with multiple broken bones and internal injuries.
The vehicle was driving in the opposite direction of the bus on the two-lane road when it struck the children. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. local time.
The driver of the truck, 24-year-old Alyssa Shepherd, has been charged with three counts of reckless homicide and one count of passing a school bus while it’s arm is extended causing injury.
Shepherd was being held in the Fulton County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
The Tippecanoe Valley, IN, School Corporation released the following statement to WNDU:
“Our school corporation has suffered a tragedy this morning. We have learned of three student fatalities and one student seriously injured and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital as they were hit by a vehicle while boarding their bus.
“We have deployed all school counselors to meet the emotional needs of our staff, students and parents. We are awaiting to learn more confirmed details but wish to ask the community to come together to pray for the families, our students and our staff.”
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.