FAQ - Coverage Area, Tower, etc.

On January 17, 1998, the television industry submitted to the FCC for review a voluntary system of parental guidelines for rating television programming. This action follows 1996 Congressional enactment of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, which in Section 551, encourages the video programming industry to “establish voluntary rules for rating video programming that contains sexual, violent or other indecent material about which parents should be informed before it is displayed to children,” and to voluntarily broadcast signals containing these ratings.