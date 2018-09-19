Customers say local contractor disappeared with tens of thousands of their dollars

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB) - Victims reached out to ABC7 with claims that a Sarasota contractor has disappeared with tens of thousands of their dollars.
Now, numerous people are coming forward with very similar stories.
Many of these customers hired Trademark Pavers for their pools or driveways, put down a deposit and then, never heard from the company again.
The Sarasota Police Department and Manatee County Sheriff's Office both have investigations into complaints against the owner of this company. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says their investigations are open and criminal.
"I don't think I'll ever get over this. It's horrible," said Linda Pearson.
Pearson said she saw an ad for Trademark Pavers in a local magazine and had no way of knowing that her call to that number would cost $7,800.
"They were sweet as pie, very nice, very cordial, I had no idea this was gonna happen," said Pearson.
She signed a contract with Trademark Pavers to pave her pool and driveway. Pearson said the owner, Arthur Borchert, even came to her house twice to take measurements.
"We were just at the point of setting up a date for him to begin and it just never happened," she said. "I called there. The telephone was disconnected and there was nobody at the business."
Pearson said she last spoke to Borchert in July and hasn't heard from him since.
"I looked under his site and saw all these complaints of people giving him various amounts of money and it's just been a horror ever since," Pearson said.
Her research led her to another victim, Jim Nichol, who signed his own contract with Trademark Pavers in January.
In this case, he paid them $6,000 in full to repave his pool and they actually did complete the job in April.
"In July, this was like months later, I get a letter from Tremron, which supplied the pavers, that they hadn't been paid and they're putting a lien on my house and I'm subject to foreclosure on the house," said Nichol.
Trademark Pavers allegedly never paid for the materials they used on Nichol's pool, so the supplier went after Nichols' property. He called Trademark for an explanation.
"They said 'oh, it had just been a mistake' and they even said that they had sent a release form to the paver maker and that was a lie, so they were just stringing me along for a couple of weeks until they declared bankruptcy," said Nichol.
Or tried to declare bankruptcy. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said according to its records, they're still in the process of filing.
"I don't have anything to do with Trademark Pavers, I'm simply the landlord of the property," said Michael Waters.
That's what he said to the several customers who started calling him in early August with complaints that they paid for work that was never done.
"Because we were getting phone calls, I came over to talk to them," Waters explained.
Waters said on August 21, he went to his property to ask Arthur, the owner of Trademark Pavers, what was going on. Staff there told him everything was fine.
"They said yes, everything was fine and the only reason customers were calling is because there were delays due to weather," Waters explained.
He said he believed them and left it at that.
"And a week later, they walked out the door, said their lawyer told them to vacate the premises and file bankruptcy and since then we've had nothing but the police showing up, angry customers, creditors, all wanting to know where they are and how they're gonna get their money," Waters said.
Now, nearly three weeks have passed and the landlord is still cleaning the 22 tons of material the owners left behind, with no answers.
ABC7 went the home of Arthur and Cynthia Borchert to try to get a comment. No one answered the door. Attempts to call all three of their phone numbers and the business listed online were unsuccessful because all were out of service. A message to Arthur on social media went unreturned as well.
